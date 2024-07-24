Open House & Family Fun Day at Champions Club

Join us for a spectacular Open House event on July 27th at the Champions Club! This is your perfect opportunity to explore everything our facility offers while enjoying a fun-filled day with your family. Family Fun Day Extravaganza The Family Fun Day will be in the Fieldhouse from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. We have a fantastic lineup of activities to entertain kids of all ages. There's something for everyone, from thrilling obstacle courses to engaging informational booths. Learn more about our diverse services, including Fitness, Aquatics, Parties, Memberships, Programs, Athletics, and the Bob Jones Nature Center. Whether your little one is a budding athlete or a curious explorer, they'll find something to ignite their passion at our Family Fun Day. Let them run, jump, and play while you gather information about our top-notch facilities and programs. Exclusive Membership Special In addition to all the fun and excitement, we're offering a special promotion for those who choose to join Champions Club during the event. Purchase a membership in person on July 27th, and you'll receive a $25 gift card! This gift card can be used for various amenities, including rentals, concessions, swim lessons, and more. It's our way of welcoming you to the Champions Club family and ensuring you have everything you need to maximize your membership. Make It a Day to Remember This event is the perfect opportunity to invite your friends and family for a day of fun and exploration. Discover all the benefits of being a member of the Champions Club and enjoy a day filled with laughter, excitement, and community spirit. Don't forget to bring your sunglasses—it will be a bright and sunny day of festivities! Event Details: Date: July 27th

July 27th Time: 11:30 am - 1:30 pm

11:30 am - 1:30 pm Location: Champions Club, Fieldhouse We can't wait to see you there! Join us for an unforgettable Open House & Family Fun Day at the Champions Club, where fun and fitness create world-class experiences and life-long memories!