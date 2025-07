Starting July 21, crews will begin enhancing E Dove Road from N White Chapel Blvd to N Carroll Ave. The section from N Carroll Ave to Estes Park will be fully rebuilt, with fresh improvements along the rest of the route as needed. Work will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with flaggers on site to ensure safe traffic flow. Weather permitting, we expect to wrap up by August 22. Thank you for your patience as we work on these improvements!