May 27, 2025

Orange Barrel Alerts for the Week of May 26, 2025

Please see the information below regarding upcoming roadwork.

Please be aware of three upcoming road projects in Southlake this week that could impact your commute. Drivers traveling near S. Peytonville Avenue, E. Highland Street, and along E. Continental Boulevard should be aware of scheduled roadwork and plan alternate routes if needed. Details for each project are provided below.

Water Service Line Installation at 1000 S. Peytonville Avenue

Alert for water service line installation on May 28-29, 2025, 8 a.m.–3 p.m., at 1000 S. Peytonville Ave.; includes map showing the location and surrounding streets, with a compass in the bottom left corner.

Public Works will be installing a new water service line at 1000 S. Peytonville Avenue from May 28–29, 2025, weather permitting. Work will take place daily from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. During this time, a road closure will be in effect from Elk’s Lane south to Chimney Works Drive. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use an alternate route during the closure. We appreciate your patience.

New Water Connection Work at Restoration Church

Map showing water service line installation on E. Highland St. from May 28–29, 2025, 7:00–5:00. Signs mark road work near N. Carroll Ave. Orange Barrel Alert banner appears in the top left corner.

Heads up, Southlake! Contractors will be conducting a road closure between N. Carroll Avenue and the intersection of E. Highland Street and E. Kirkwood Boulevard to install a new water connection for Restoration Church. The closure will take place on Wednesday, May 28, and Thursday, May 29, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day. Please plan ahead, follow posted detours, and use alternate routes when possible. Thank you for driving safely.

Asphalt Repair on E. Continental Boulevard

An "Orange Barrel Alert" graphic announces asphalt repair work from May 28-30, 2025, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the 1600 to 1700 block of E. Continental Blvd. A map marks the affected area.

Weather permitting, asphalt repairs are scheduled for the 1600 to the 1700 block of E. Continental Blvd starting May 28. Crews will be on site from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day, with flaggers helping to keep traffic moving. Work is expected to wrap up by the end of the day on May 30. Thanks for your patience while we make these necessary repairs! 

