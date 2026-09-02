Seventy years ago this September, 54 residents gathered at the 1919 Carroll School to make a decision that would shape generations to come.

On Sept. 25, 1956, they voted 30–24 to incorporate a new town. It measured just 1.62 square miles and was home to only a few hundred people.

They called it Southlake.

This September, we’re celebrating just how far we’ve come.

Join the City of Southlake and the Southlake Historical Society for Our Southlake: 70 Years in the Making, Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 5–7 p.m. at Legends Hall at The Marq Southlake.

For one evening, we’re transforming Legends Hall into a history museum. We’re pulling past historical society exhibits together for a special look back at the people, places and moments that shaped our community.

One Night. Nine Exhibits. 70 Years to Celebrate

Before that historic incorporation vote, families had already built homes, farms, schools, churches and businesses that would become Southlake. Through its Town Hall exhibits, the Southlake Historical Society has helped preserve and share those stories.

On Sept. 16, we’re bringing nine of them back.

Guests can explore Legends Hall and revisit stories from across Southlake’s history, all under one roof. Whether you’ve called Southlake home for decades or are just beginning to make memories here, you’ll find something new to discover about the community around you.

At 5:45 p.m., Mayor McCaskill will share special remarks as we celebrate this milestone and reflect on the community Southlake has become over the past 70 years.

We’re celebrating Southlake the best way we know how, by bringing the community together.

And because Southlake’s story isn’t just found in photographs and exhibits, longtime local favorites Feedstore BBQ and Armend’s will be part of the evening, too. Both have served generations of Southlake families and have become part of the community’s story in their own right.

Preserving Our Southlake

The word “our” in Our Southlake matters. For years, the City and Southlake Historical Society have worked together to preserve and share the stories of this community through photographs, oral histories, research, and exhibits. The City’s 70th Anniversary gives us an opportunity to bring that work together in a new way, celebrating where we’ve been and the people and places that helped get us here.

70 Years in the Making, and We’re Not Done Yet

Throughout 2026, Southlake’s 70th Anniversary has given us a chance to reflect on where we’ve been, celebrate where we are and look ahead to what comes next.

On Sept. 16, we’re bringing all three together.

Come walk through the stories that brought us here. Rediscover places you remember and meet people from Southlake’s past. Share a meal from longtime local favorites. Bring your family, your neighbors or someone who is new to Southlake and show them a little of what makes this community special.

Seventy years ago, a handful of residents came together to create Southlake.

Seventy years later, we’re still creating it together.

Our Southlake: 70 Years in the Making

Wednesday, Sept. 16 | 5–7 p.m.

Legends Hall at The Marq Southlake

Come celebrate the history we’ve inherited, the community we’ve built and the Southlake story we’re still writing.