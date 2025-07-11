Park and Rec Month: Celebrating Promotions & Growth in the Parks Division

The Parks Division recently underwent a major reorganization to create more specialized crews, open new opportunities for advancement, and better serve our growing community.

We’ve been hard at work since last year to make these changes, and we’re celebrating Park and Rec Month by highlighting the well-earned promotions of seven outstanding team members!

Congratulations to Our Newly Promoted Leaders!

Terry Lee & Junior Camacho – Promoted to Managers

We’re proud to announce that Terry Lee and Junior Camacho have been promoted from Supervisors to Managers! Terry and Junior took over these roles last fall.

Community Services Deputy Director of Parks, Fince Espinoza, and Parks Managers Junior Camacho and Terry Lee

Terry Lee – With 24 years of dedicated service, Terry has been a cornerstone of our operations, leading with experience and commitment.

– With 24 years of dedicated service, Terry has been a cornerstone of our operations, leading with experience and commitment. Junior Camacho – Bringing 16 years of expertise, Junior has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and a deep understanding of our work.

Their leadership and dedication will be invaluable as they step into these new roles and help guide our department through this transition.

Ruben Alvarado & Jose Guzman – Promoted to Parks Supervisors

We’re also excited to recognize Ruben Alvarado and Jose Guzman, who have been promoted to Parks Supervisors!

Parks Supervisors Ruben Alvarado, Dave Kielich, and Jose Guzman

Ruben Alvarado – A valued member of our team since 2005, Ruben brings nearly two decades of experience and a wealth of knowledge in park operations.

– A valued member of our team since 2005, Ruben brings nearly two decades of experience and a wealth of knowledge in park operations. Jose Guzman – Since joining the department in 2014, Jose has shown strong leadership and a commitment to excellence in park maintenance.

Kyle McAdams, Brian Rodriguez, and Angel Contreras – Promoted to Crew Leaders

Parks Crew Leaders Angel Contreras, Brian Rodriguez, Johnny Lopez, Kyle McAdams, and Percy Comafay

Kyle McAdams – Kyle joined the team in 2014, and has worked on several park projects and served on the Onboarding Subcommittee for the Community Services Department.

Brian Rodriguez – has been with the City since 2019 and is known around the department for being a quiet but reliable leader long before his big promotion.

Angel Contreras has been going above and beyond since 2020, working on beautifying Southlake’s Parks as well as beautifying the Town Square Lobby by helping to hang art for public art exhibits.

With over 20 years of combined experience, these three new crew leaders are more than ready to lead their teams as they prepare to take on more specialized roles.

Looking Ahead