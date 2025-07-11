A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Jul 11, 2025

Park and Rec Month: Celebrating Promotions & Growth in the Parks Division

It’s been a big year for our Parks Maintenance & Operations (PMO) team!

The Parks Division recently underwent a major reorganization to create more specialized crews, open new opportunities for advancement, and better serve our growing community.

We’ve been hard at work since last year to make these changes, and we’re celebrating Park and Rec Month by highlighting the well-earned promotions of seven outstanding team members!

Congratulations to Our Newly Promoted Leaders!

Terry Lee & Junior Camacho – Promoted to Managers

We’re proud to announce that Terry Lee and Junior Camacho have been promoted from Supervisors to Managers! Terry and Junior took over these roles last fall.

Three men wearing yellow safety vests and dark clothing stand outside on a sunny day. One wears a white hard hat, and they are smiling near a tree and grassy area, with buildings and a sidewalk in the background.
Community Services Deputy Director of Parks, Fince Espinoza, and Parks Managers Junior Camacho and Terry Lee
  • Terry Lee – With 24 years of dedicated service, Terry has been a cornerstone of our operations, leading with experience and commitment.
  • Junior Camacho – Bringing 16 years of expertise, Junior has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and a deep understanding of our work.

Their leadership and dedication will be invaluable as they step into these new roles and help guide our department through this transition.

Ruben Alvarado & Jose Guzman – Promoted to Parks Supervisors

We’re also excited to recognize Ruben Alvarado and Jose Guzman, who have been promoted to Parks Supervisors!

Three men stand outdoors in front of trees, all wearing black collared shirts with embroidered logos, blue jeans, and glasses or hats. They are smiling or looking at the camera in a sunny setting.
Parks Supervisors Ruben Alvarado, Dave Kielich, and Jose Guzman
  • Ruben Alvarado – A valued member of our team since 2005, Ruben brings nearly two decades of experience and a wealth of knowledge in park operations.
  • Jose Guzman – Since joining the department in 2014, Jose has shown strong leadership and a commitment to excellence in park maintenance.

Kyle McAdams, Brian Rodriguez, and Angel Contreras – Promoted to Crew Leaders

Five men stand outdoors in front of trees, all wearing black button-up shirts, blue jeans, and hats. They are smiling or posing casually with hands in pockets or arms relaxed.
Parks Crew Leaders Angel Contreras, Brian Rodriguez, Johnny Lopez, Kyle McAdams, and Percy Comafay
  • Kyle McAdams – Kyle joined the team in 2014, and has worked on several park projects and served on the Onboarding Subcommittee for the Community Services Department.
  • Brian Rodriguez – has been with the City since 2019 and is known around the department for being a quiet but reliable leader long before his big promotion.
  • Angel Contreras has been going above and beyond since 2020, working on beautifying Southlake’s Parks as well as beautifying the Town Square Lobby by helping to hang art for public art exhibits.

With over 20 years of combined experience, these three new crew leaders are more than ready to lead their teams as they prepare to take on more specialized roles.

Looking Ahead

We’re excited about this next chapter for PMO and look forward to seeing how these talented individuals continue to lead and inspire. Please join us in congratulating Terry, Junior, Ruben, Jose, Kyle, Brian, and Angel on their well-deserved promotions!

Nine men pose outdoors in front of trees; eight wear matching dark shirts, jeans, and caps, while one in the center wears a light suit and blue shirt. They all stand on grass, smiling at the camera.

