Park and Rec Month: Celebrating the Administrative Professionals that Make the World Go Around

With multiple camps, classes, and athletic programs taking place simultaneously, our four world-class administrative assistants are the beating hearts of our daily operations.

This year’s Park and Recreation Month theme is Build Together, Play Together, and no one embodies that philosophy like our Administrative Assistants. From helping residents with class registration, fielding questions about event rentals, adhering to financial policies, or creating packet materials for multiple boards and commissions, this team knows how to work hard and play hard.

Let’s get to know the faces behind each of our operations:

Janie Ocampo, Recreation Operations Assistant

With over 13 years of dedicated service, Janie is the go-to person for the Recreation team. No one understands our policies and procedures quite like Janie, and she’s the friendly voice on the phone when residents call in with questions. An avid Star Wars fan and all-around fantastic teammate, Janie keeps the Recreation team on top of everything from registrations to budgets!

Taygan McBurney, Administrative Assistant

Taygan may be the newest member of the Community Services team, but she’s already made a big impact. A go-getter through and through, Taygan is responsible for creating world-class board packet materials for five boards and the City Council. A gifted writer with a keen eye for detail, Taygan ensures the Administration Division stays on top of all its important deadlines.

Taygan McBurney and Janie Ocampo celebrate Administrative Assistant’s Day

Dianne Low, Administrative Assistant- Parks

It’s not easy being the Administrative Assistant in the Parks Division. With multiple large-scale projects occurring at once, complicated budgets, multiple vendors, and nine athletic organizations, Dianne keeps the Parks team sane. A queen of organization and spreadsheets, Dianne is always ready to help any team member with a smiling face. A true Parks professional, Dianne’s office is decorated with beautiful plants she tends to with as much dedication as she cares for her team.

Dianne Low and Dave Kielich get ready for Stars and Stripes 2025

Tammie Garcia, Hospitality and Sales Assistant

If you’ve ever hosted an important event at Legends Hall, you’ve encountered Tammie’s friendly smile and willingness to help you create life-long memories. A team player all-around, Tammie brings her expertise to both customers and her teammates to ensure that all events at Legend Hall are smooth and unforgettable!

Tammie Garcia enjoys the Legends Hall Aria Amphitheater

Parks and Recreation wouldn’t be what it is without the dedicated administrative professionals who keep our operations running.

As you enjoy the various services Parks and Recreation has to offer, take a moment to celebrate the work of these four world-class employees!