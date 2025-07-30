A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
A large colorful sign reading “Champions Club Open House” with balloons and various icons stands on the grass in front of a modern brick building under a blue sky.
Jul 30, 2025

Park and Rec Month: Champions Club Hosts Successful Summer Open House

Champions Club celebrates Park and Rec Month with a community Open House.

On Saturday, July 26, Champions Club opened its doors for a free Summer Open House and Family Fun Day, welcoming more than 250 community members for an afternoon of activities, tours, and giveaways.

The event was a true collaboration between all Champions Club departments, Legends Hall, the Senior Center, Pickleball staff, and program contractors. Together, the team created a welcoming environment for guests of all ages. Attendees had the opportunity to explore the facility through guided tours, participate in interactive activities, and enjoy complimentary healthy snacks and drinks.

The day also featured exciting raffle prizes, and new members who signed up during the event received special gifts, including IceShaker bottles and beach towels. These incentives helped drive strong same-day memberships, further highlighting the success of the event.

Feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the variety of activities and the friendly staff who made the experience enjoyable. The event not only showcased everything Champions Club has to offer but also demonstrated the value of cross-department teamwork in delivering meaningful, community-focused programs.

Champions Club looks forward to continuing to provide engaging opportunities for residents to connect, stay active, and experience all that the facility has to offer.

It’s never too late to become a member of the Champions Club family. Check out our membership rates today!

