Parks and Rec Month: Celebrating Promotions in Fitness

Every July, our Parks and Recreation Department continues to grow and deliver the highest level of excellence to the Southlake community.

One of our highlights this month comes from exciting new promotions within our Champions Club Fitness Center. Fitness plays a major role in our Parks and Recreation Department, as we strive to provide ample wellness options for all residents.

We’re proud to introduce our newly promoted Fitness and Performance Supervisor, Christina Guzman, and Senior Recreation Specialist, Seth Drulia.

Christina began her journey in 2020 as a Recreation Specialist. She worked her way up to Senior Recreation Specialist before earning her current role. Christina is incredibly deserving of this promotion due to her dedication to improving members’ health and fitness. She shared:

“Fitness is my passion, but wanting to impact people’s lives positively is my calling. I enjoy seeing members change their lives for the better with each visit—whether it’s building confidence, gaining strength, or simply showing up for themselves.”

Over the last few years, Christina has also focused on strengthening the fitness floor culture, supporting staff, and creating meaningful programs like Instructor Appreciation Week. Her commitment to both staff and members has made a lasting impact.

Seth started as a Fitness Attendant while still in high school— “when The Marq was almost brand new!” Over the years, he’s grown into a key team member. Seth has a passion for fitness and understands the importance of a gym to our Champions Club members. He reflected:

“The most inspiring thing I’ve seen is how a community forms around my job. I love the people! Getting to see familiar faces makes my job feel connected.”

Christina and Seth are excited for what’s to come and encourage members to look out for new and exciting initiatives in the Fitness Department, including the July Monthly Challenge.

In addition to this month’s activities, we’re always looking for ways to elevate the member experience, so keep an eye out for new classes, upgraded equipment, and community events throughout the year!