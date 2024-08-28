Passion Makes Progress: Madisson Dunn’s Commitment to Southlake’s Environmental Wellbeing

As a lifeline of our community, water demands careful stewardship – and no one understands that better than Madisson Dunn. Her careful guardianship over this precious resource, attention to detail, and commitment to aiming high above the standard of excellence earned her the prestigious Director’s Award for Public Works at the 2024 Employee Appreciation Awards. “Madisson is a subject matter expert on regulatory requirements,” Public Works Director Rob Cohen said. “She’s worked diligently and certainly has been a force multiplier for the city. The doors are open for her and we’re excited to see what the future holds.” Madisson began her career with the City of Southlake in 2019 as an Environmental Services Intern. Her passion for conservation and environmental stewardship was evident from the start, shaped by her earlier experiences as a Conservation and Community Engagement Intern at the Dallas Zoo and as a Camp Ambassador at the Elephant Habitat. These roles honed her ability to connect with the public, instilling in her the importance of educating others about conservation — a skill that has become a cornerstone of her work in Southlake. In her current role, Madisson’s workdays are anything but ordinary. One moment, she might be deep in regulations, and the next, out in the field conducting inspections or sampling events. But regardless of the task, her dedication to keeping Southlake compliant with state and federal environmental regulations is unwavering. This work not only ensures the community’s health and safety, but it also fosters a deeper connection between residents and the environment they depend on. “I love being able to provide the ‘why’ to the community’s questions,” Madisson explained. “Sometimes, regulations may not make sense inherently. Engaging with residents to provide the understanding for these mandates, or even to have them successfully self-reflect is a rewarding moment. Once we talk about the environmental repercussions of certain elements hitting our waterways, it can make more sense to the recipient.” Madisson Dunn’s story is one of dedication and a genuine love for what she does. With her eyes on the future and a heart for service, she’s making waves — both in her division and in our community. To view this video on mobile devices, click here.