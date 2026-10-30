Peytonville Avenue Lane Closure Scheduled for Utility Installation

Beginning Friday, October 30, a contractor will perform utility installation work on Peytonville Avenue near the intersection of Continental Boulevard. Work is scheduled for Friday, October 30, and Monday, November 2, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

During working hours, the southbound lane of Peytonville Avenue near Continental Boulevard will be closed. Traffic will be reduced to one lane, with flaggers in place to safely direct vehicles in both directions. The roadway will reopen to normal traffic outside of working hours.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the work zone.

We appreciate your patience as crews complete this work