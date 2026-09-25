Phase 3 Construction to Begin Soon on West Continental Boulevard

The West Continental Boulevard Intersection Improvements Project continues to move forward, ahead of schedule. With Phase 2 nearing completion, drivers will soon see work shift toward South Peytonville Avenue as the project enters Phase 3.



Phase 3 is expected to begin in October at the intersection of South Peytonville Avenue and West Continental Boulevard. The phase will include a new single-lane roundabout, along with utility relocations and drainage improvements. These changes are planned to improve traffic flow and safety at the intersection near Carroll Elementary School.



The $15.3 million CIP project is an investment in Southlake’s future, designed to improve traffic flow, enhance safety, and address essential infrastructure needs along West Continental Boulevard between Davis Boulevard and South Peytonville Avenue. The project focuses on improvements at two intersections, one at Davis Boulevard and one at South Peytonville Avenue. Improvements include new turn lanes, intersection upgrades, drainage improvements and roadway reconstruction. Together, these upgrades will create safer, more efficient intersections, reduce traffic backups, and provide a smoother, more reliable drive through the area. The work has been divided into four construction phases to help minimize disruptions to drivers.



Phase 1



The first phase of the project focused on improvements west of Davis Boulevard along Union Church Road, including drainage improvements, roadway reconstruction, and new dedicated left- and right-turn lanes from Union Church Road to Davis Boulevard. Phase 1 was completed, and the road reopened in March of this year.



Phase 2



Phase 2 shifted construction east of Davis Boulevard to West Continental Boulevard, where crews have been working on roadway construction and drainage improvements. This phase includes a dedicated right-turn lane from Davis Boulevard to West Continental Boulevard and two dedicated left-turn lanes from West Continental Boulevard to Davis Boulevard.



This phase is nearing completion, with West Continental Boulevard expected to reopen to traffic as normal on Sept. 25.



Phase 3



Construction will now shift toward South Peytonville Avenue, with work beginning in October at the intersection of South Peytonville Avenue and West Continental Boulevard.



The roadway will remain open throughout this phase, though drivers should use caution and allow extra time when traveling through the area, especially during school drop-off and pickup times. This phase is expected to be completed in spring 2028.



Phase 4



The final stage of the project will focus on repaving West Continental Boulevard between the limits of Phases 2 and 3, and is expected to be completed in summer 2028.



“We’ve been able to work ahead where possible to keep the project moving and limit the impact construction has on drivers as we move through the remaining phases of the project,” said Director of Public Works Pritam Deshmukh



Once complete, the project will provide lasting improvements to mobility, safety, and drainage, helping make travel through Southlake safer and smoother for years to come.



As the work progresses, residents are encouraged to use caution and drive responsibly through construction areas. For the latest information on construction timelines, traffic impacts and project updates, visit the City’s West Continental Boulevard Intersection Improvements project webpage.



