A street sign at the intersection of Continental Blvd (2300 W) and Davis Blvd (1200 S, 1100 S) against a blue sky with scattered clouds. Power lines are visible in the background.
Oct 6, 2025

Phase One of the West Continental Intersection Improvements Project Starts November 3

Please see the information below regarding an upcoming closure on Union Church Road.

Beginning November 3, Union Church Road will be closed from Davis Boulevard to Siena Drive for Phase One of the West Continental Boulevard Intersection Improvements project. The closure is expected to last about eight months, weather permitting, and detour signs will be in place to help drivers move safely through the area. This project is designed to improve the safety and efficiency of the intersection, and every effort is being made to reduce traffic impacts during construction. Learn more on the project’s webpage.

A map showing the Union Church Intersection Detour. The detour route is highlighted in yellow, bypassing a road closure marked in orange on Union Church Rd. Key landmarks and street names are visible.

