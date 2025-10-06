Phase One of the West Continental Intersection Improvements Project Starts November 3

Beginning November 3, Union Church Road will be closed from Davis Boulevard to Siena Drive for Phase One of the West Continental Boulevard Intersection Improvements project. The closure is expected to last about eight months, weather permitting, and detour signs will be in place to help drivers move safely through the area. This project is designed to improve the safety and efficiency of the intersection, and every effort is being made to reduce traffic impacts during construction. Learn more on the project’s webpage.
Oct 6, 2025