Plates to Purpose: Local Students and Businesses Team Up to Fight Food Waste and Hunger

Local Southlake businesses are teaming up with Plates to Purpose, a student-led nonprofit, to turn surplus food into hope — redirecting it from the trash and onto tables of families in need. What started as a summer shadowing experience for Carroll ISD sophomore Parin Chanana quickly turned into a mission for change. While working alongside his father, who is a restaurant manager, Chanana was shocked to see perfectly good food being tossed out every day. “It stuck with me,” Chanana explained. “I couldn’t stop thinking about how much of a difference that food could make for people in need.” Determined to turn waste into opportunity, Chanana and his classmate Mihir Kakarala co-founded Plates to Purpose in eighth grade. Today, the organization partners with local Southlake businesses like Peace, Love, and Little Donuts, Parlor Doughnuts, Crumbl Cookie, and Cookie Society, as well as Carroll ISD schools, to collect and redistribute unused food. Donations are then delivered to non-profits such as GRACE Food Pantry, providing fresh meals to local families while reducing food waste in the process. “Our goal at Parlor Doughnuts is to deliver a superior product, love on our customers and employees, and give back,” Angie Dunham, owner of Parlor Doughnuts said. “We love the mission that Plates to Purpose brings to the community.” In just two years, Plates to Purpose has rescued and redistributed more than $31,000 worth of food, partnered with 10 local organizations, and provided meals to over 1,000 people. But the students aren’t stopping there. Members of Plates to Purpose pose for a group photo. “We aim to have more chapters across the state, led by other high school students who share our mission and vision,” Chanana said. “This would allow us to expand our reach, impact more people in need, and build partnerships with a wider network of restaurants, food pantries, and homeless shelters.” With this bold vision in mind, Plates to Purpose is proof that age is no barrier to making a lasting impact. As the organization continues to grow, its success is a testament to the power of partnerships in building a stronger, more connected community.