A white Southlake Public Works utility truck with flashing lights sprays brine solution on a road at dawn, leaving wet streaks. Trees, a building, and traffic signs are in the background. "SLK" watermark is in the lower right corner.
City
|
Jan 12, 2026

Prepared for Any Forecast: Winter Weather Readiness in Southlake

Mayor Shawn McCaskill and City leaders showcase the coordination and preparedness that help Southlake stay ready for winter weather in this episode of SLK City Spotlight.

In this episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill takes viewers behind the scenes to highlight the planning and coordination that keep the community prepared for changing conditions. Joined by Assistant Fire Chief of Operations Jeremy Wilson and Deputy Director of Public Works Operations Jack Thompson, the episode explores how emergency readiness is maintained across departments.

The episode focuses on how teams stay informed, communicate effectively, and work together before and during winter weather events.

To see the full episode, please click the link below:

