Prepared for Any Forecast: Winter Weather Readiness in Southlake

In this episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill takes viewers behind the scenes to highlight the planning and coordination that keep the community prepared for changing conditions. Joined by Assistant Fire Chief of Operations Jeremy Wilson and Deputy Director of Public Works Operations Jack Thompson, the episode explores how emergency readiness is maintained across departments.

The episode focuses on how teams stay informed, communicate effectively, and work together before and during winter weather events.



To see the full episode, please click the link below:

