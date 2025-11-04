Preserving Tradition, Building the Future: City to Develop New Park at Old Dragon Stadium Site

The proposed purchase of the Old Dragon Stadium property at Carroll Avenue and Dove Road (not including the CISD administration building) will make way for a new City park that honors the site’s history while creating new opportunities for recreation and connection.

For generations of Carroll Dragons, Old Dragon Stadium has been a place of celebration, competition, and community pride. The site’s next chapter will continue that tradition by providing a new kind of gathering place — one designed for residents, families, and visitors to enjoy together.

“Old Dragon Stadium has been home to countless memories for generations of Dragons,” said Southlake Mayor Shawn McCaskill. “This project is about protecting that legacy while creating something new for the entire community to enjoy. It’s the perfect blend of Southlake’s history, heart, and forward-thinking spirit.”

Under the proposed agreement, the City would acquire the property from CISD with plans to develop a new park that balances respect for the site’s legacy with modern park and recreation design. While the City intends to retain the character and spirit of the former football field, the project also envisions new amenities and open spaces that meet today’s community needs.

Early ideas include flexible practice fields, a playground, and a walking trail celebrating Carroll Dragons football—its teams, coaches, players, and state championships. All ideas remain preliminary at this stage, and the City will engage the community as planning advances.

“Southlake’s story is one of thoughtful growth, strong partnerships, and pride in community tradition,” said Mayor Pro Tem and Southlake Parks Development Corporation President Randy Williamson. “This concept continues that story — honoring where we’ve been while building something new for generations to come.”

The proposed project supports Southlake’s Parks, Recreation & Open Space Master Plan, which guides long-term park and facility investments, and aligns with the City’s broader goals of maintaining exceptional public spaces that enhance quality of life.

“This is an exciting time to honor where we’ve been and envision where we’re going,” said Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Talley. “After the agreement is finalized, we look forward to collaborating with residents and partners to create a park that reflects Southlake’s strong sense of pride and community.”

Pending City approval, collaboration is anticipated to begin in 2026 with the Parks and Recreation Board, the Southlake Parks Development Corporation, CISD, Dragon Youth Football, and other community partners to shape design concepts. As the City works through the purchase, funding, and planning process, information will be shared through MySouthlakeNews.com and other City channels.

Stay tuned for updates as this new chapter begins.