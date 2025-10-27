Protect Your Pipes: Join the 2025 Holiday Grease Roundup!

It’s almost time for the annual Holiday Grease Roundup! Starting November 1, you can bring your leftover cooking oil and grease to protect your pipes and our city’s waterways. This year, the program runs through January 31, giving you plenty of time to safely drop off your donations.

The collection station is located at 1950 East Continental Boulevard and is open 24/7 for your convenience.

Proper disposal of fats, oils, and grease (FOG) is essential for keeping drains flowing smoothly. Pouring these substances down the sink can cause blockages, backups, and overflows that affect the entire wastewater system. By participating in the Holiday Grease Roundup, you’re helping keep your community’s pipes clear and preventing costly plumbing problems. Another exciting bonus? Your contributions will be recycled into biofuel!

For more information on the Holiday Grease Roundup and tips to prevent FOG from entering drains, visit DefendYourDrainsNorthTexas.com. For Southlake-specific questions, please contact Environmental Services at 817-748-8638.