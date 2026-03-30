Protecting Southlake Through the Night

When Southlake winds down for the night, the Southlake Police Department’s night shift patrol unit is just getting started. Focused on proactive policing, officers spend their shifts checking businesses, patrolling neighborhoods, and responding to calls ranging from alarm activations to welfare checks. In a recent incident, the patrol division quickly responded to a missing person report, coordinating with dispatch and preparing the department’s drone unit to assist in the search. Through a thorough and coordinated effort, the individual was located unharmed before the drone was needed, highlighting the team’s readiness and efficiency.

Officers like Sergeant Ray Sewell begin each shift with careful preparation, ensuring every detail is in place before heading into the field. Backed by decades of CALEA accreditation and a commitment to excellence, Southlake Police continue to provide safety, vigilance, and peace of mind—around the clock.

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