Public Works Director Rob Cohen Announces Retirement

After nearly three decades in public service, Public Works Director Rob Cohen is retiring. Coming to Southlake after a 20-year naval career, Cohen joined the Southlake team in 2016, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and a quiet, steadfast leadership style to his role. His retirement marks a turning point not only for the city but for a career dedicated to serving others. Cohen began his life of service after being commissioned in the Navy upon his college graduation. He went on to achieve the rank of Commander and hold roles within the Navy in public works, program, asset and facilities management and capital improvements. Director of Public Works Rob Cohen was recognized during the December 3, 2024 City Council Meeting. From Left to Right - Mayor Shawn McCaskill, Councilmember Randy Robbins, Councilmember Frances Scharli, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Talley, Councilmember Ronell Smith, Director of Public Works Rob Cohen, Councilmember Amy Torres-Lepp and Mayor Pro Tem Randy Williamson. As the City’s Public Works Director, he coupled his extensive experience with professional expertise as a professional engineer to helm a department that provides essential services to the community, leading the planning, engineering, construction, inspection, operation, and maintenance of our public infrastructure. “One of Rob’s defining moments came during the infamous 2021 winter storm, a time when his team was called upon to provide critical support to the community in exceptionally challenging conditions," said City Manager Alison Ortowski. “Under his leadership, the Public Works Department rose to the occasion, showcasing both resilience and resourcefulness,” she added. Cohen has also overseen significant improvement projects, such as the White Chapel roadway expansion and the construction of the new bridge on North White Chapel. These projects are not only vital infrastructure improvements but also symbols of his legacy, as they will serve our community for many years to come. Cohen’s last day with the City is December 31.