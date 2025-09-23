A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Sep 23, 2025

Randol Mill Avenue CIP Project

Construction begins October 6, 2025

You may notice message boards and small wooden flags being placed along Randol Mill Avenue this week. Construction for the Randol Mill Avenue Capital Improvements Project (CIP) is set to begin on Monday, October 6, 2025, weather permitting. There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures for northbound traffic, with flaggers on-site to assist with traffic flow from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Please remember to slow down in the work zone. For the latest updates, stay tuned to the City’s social media channels. We appreciate your patience as we work on these improvements.

Map showing a highlighted route for waterline and sidewalk improvements on Randol Mill Ave. between Morgan Rd. and Dove Rd. Text states work begins October 6, 2025, with a compass rose in the lower left corner.

