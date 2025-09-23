Randol Mill Avenue CIP Project

You may notice message boards and small wooden flags being placed along Randol Mill Avenue this week. Construction for the Randol Mill Avenue Capital Improvements Project (CIP) is set to begin on Monday, October 6, 2025, weather permitting. There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures for northbound traffic, with flaggers on-site to assist with traffic flow from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Please remember to slow down in the work zone. For the latest updates, stay tuned to the City’s social media channels. We appreciate your patience as we work on these improvements.