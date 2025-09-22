Randol Mill Avenue Waterline and Sidewalk Improvements

The City of Southlake is starting improvements on Randol Mill Avenue. The project involves upgrading the water system and adding a brand-new sidewalk.

The project runs from Morgan Road to just south of Dove Road. First, a new 12-inch waterline will be installed to replace the old line. While you may not see this change, you’ll notice better water flow, stronger pressure, and a system that can support our growing community.

Once the waterline has been installed, crews will build a sidewalk on the east side of Randol Mill. This will connect to the sidewalk south of Morgan Road and give neighbors a safe path for walking, jogging, and biking. It will also link smoothly to the rest of the City’s pathway network.

Construction will take place during the fall and winter months. Work will occur during the day, and at least one lane will stay open. Drivers may see slower traffic or delays. There may also be times when water service is interrupted, but residents will be told ahead of time.

This project is part of the City’s Capital Improvements Program. The Randol Mill project was awarded for a total of $2,450,000. Of that amount, about $840,000 from the City’s general fund will cover the new sidewalk, while the waterline improvements are funded through utility dollars. It’s one more way the City is investing today to keep services strong and the community connected.

What to Expect

Construction crews and equipment will be working during the day, with one lane always remaining open; however, drivers should expect lane shifts and occasional delays. There may also be temporary water service interruptions, but residents will be notified in advance. Access to homes and driveways will stay open, and if short-term changes are necessary, property owners will be contacted directly. Throughout the project, crews will do their best to minimize disruptions and keep the area safe.

Project Timeline

Preliminary Work: Late summer 2025

Construction Begins: October 2025

Waterline Installation: Fall 2025

Sidewalk Construction: Winter 2025–early 2026

Expected Completion: Spring 2026 (weather permitting)

Looking Ahead

While construction may cause some delays, the results will be worth it: better water service, safer sidewalks, and stronger infrastructure for years to come. Updates will be shared on My Southlake News and other City communication channels.

You can find more detailed information and regular updates about this CIP Project on the official Randol Mill Avenue Waterline and Sidewalk Improvements webpage.