Read Online Magazines with NewsStand at Southlake Public Library!

NewsStand is an innovative platform that provides a vast selection of magazines at your fingertips. Whether you're a fan of fashion, sports, current events, or lifestyle content, NewsStand has something for everyone.

With just a few clicks, you can read the latest issues of popular publications on your tablet, smartphone, or computer. It's never been easier to stay informed and entertained, no matter where you are. Plus, it's all free with your Southlake Public Library barcode!

Some of the magazines included are Men’s Health, Vogue US, Car and Driver, HGTV Magazine, and Women’s Health.

To get started, simply visit our website and click NewsStand Magazines or find them in our digital library apps for cloudLibrary and Libby. If you have questions, our friendly staff is always here to help you navigate our digital resources and make the most of your library experience!

Visit the Southlake Library Newstand Magazines.