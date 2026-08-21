 Opens in a new tab
A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
A person stands indoors near a staircase and large window, facing the camera. The person is wearing a light blue, short-sleeved striped dress and a pendant necklace. The setting features beige walls, white trim, a wooden stair railing, and soft indoor lighting. A brick building and parked vehicles are visible through the window in the background.
Awards
|
Aug 21, 2026

Rebecca Conkle’s Commitment to Southlake Library Volunteers Earns Recognition

Rebecca Conkle’s commitment to supporting Library volunteers earned her the 2026 Employee Performance Accountability Value Award and reflects her dedication to helping others succeed.

A Library volunteer’s first shift at the Southlake Public Library begins before they even walk through the doors. It starts with an email from Rebecca Conkle.

Rebecca, the Library’s Circulation Coordinator, oversees the volunteer program and makes it her priority that the volunteers get the attention and support that they need in order to be successful members of the team. Her commitment to guiding volunteers and her all-hands-on approach have earned her the City of Southlake 2026 Employee Performance Accountability Value Award.

Employees who exemplify the Southlake values of integrity, innovation, accountability, excellence, and teamwork are honored with a Value award. For Rebecca, accountability means more than simply completing what is expected; it’s about recognizing what more could be done and taking that next step to follow through.

That mindset is reflected in the way Rebecca works with the library’s volunteers. Before their first shift, Rebecca sends a personal email to each volunteer to let them know what to expect and help them prepare. With many of the library’s volunteers being teenagers, that first interaction is an important introduction to what it means to show up, follow through and take responsibility.

“Volunteers are giving their time to help the library, and I think it’s important that we give them the support they need in return,” Rebecca said. “I want them to feel prepared, confident and valued in the work that they are doing.”

Rebecca also understands that assigning responsibility to these volunteers means ensuring they are prepared to handle it. With Saturday being one of the busiest times for the library, finding time to properly train volunteers while still upholding customer service standards can be a challenge. Instead of giving volunteers only half her attention, Rebecca decided to find a solution.

She collaborated with Volunteer Coordinator Julie Kleck to redesign the workflow and create an opportunity for volunteers to learn their responsibilities with the full attention they needed, while Library services continued uninterrupted.

The ability to recognize a need before it becomes an issue and taking action to improve situations is the approach Rebecca chooses to take every time. Whether she is preparing a new volunteer for their first shift or making sure training schedules are effective, she holds herself accountable for making sure the job gets done the right way.

Share