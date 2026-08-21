Rebecca Conkle’s Commitment to Southlake Library Volunteers Earns Recognition

A Library volunteer’s first shift at the Southlake Public Library begins before they even walk through the doors. It starts with an email from Rebecca Conkle.



Rebecca, the Library’s Circulation Coordinator, oversees the volunteer program and makes it her priority that the volunteers get the attention and support that they need in order to be successful members of the team. Her commitment to guiding volunteers and her all-hands-on approach have earned her the City of Southlake 2026 Employee Performance Accountability Value Award.



Employees who exemplify the Southlake values of integrity, innovation, accountability, excellence, and teamwork are honored with a Value award. For Rebecca, accountability means more than simply completing what is expected; it’s about recognizing what more could be done and taking that next step to follow through.



That mindset is reflected in the way Rebecca works with the library’s volunteers. Before their first shift, Rebecca sends a personal email to each volunteer to let them know what to expect and help them prepare. With many of the library’s volunteers being teenagers, that first interaction is an important introduction to what it means to show up, follow through and take responsibility.



“Volunteers are giving their time to help the library, and I think it’s important that we give them the support they need in return,” Rebecca said. “I want them to feel prepared, confident and valued in the work that they are doing.”

Rebecca also understands that assigning responsibility to these volunteers means ensuring they are prepared to handle it. With Saturday being one of the busiest times for the library, finding time to properly train volunteers while still upholding customer service standards can be a challenge. Instead of giving volunteers only half her attention, Rebecca decided to find a solution.



She collaborated with Volunteer Coordinator Julie Kleck to redesign the workflow and create an opportunity for volunteers to learn their responsibilities with the full attention they needed, while Library services continued uninterrupted.



The ability to recognize a need before it becomes an issue and taking action to improve situations is the approach Rebecca chooses to take every time. Whether she is preparing a new volunteer for their first shift or making sure training schedules are effective, she holds herself accountable for making sure the job gets done the right way.