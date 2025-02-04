February 4, 2025

Records Manager Michelle DeVoss Earns Texas Registered Municipal Clerk Certification

What’s better than having one Texas Registered Municipal Clerk in the City Secretary’s Office? Having three!

As the Records Manager, Michelle DeVoss has quietly played a crucial role in ensuring residents and staff have quick, easy, and accurate access to City records since 2018. Now, she’s celebrating a major professional milestone – earning her Texas Registered Municipal Clerk (TRMC) certification!


Obtaining the TRMC certification is no small feat — it involves exams, seminars, projects, and over 200 hours of study covering topics such as public administration, local government law, and ethics. Michelle is now one of three TRMC-certified clerks in Southlake’s City Secretary’s Office, a notable achievement considering only 1,140 individuals statewide have attained this credential.

Records Manager Michelle DeVoss at the TRMC Graduation

"This accreditation strengthens our ability to work together as a team,” Michelle said. “It allows us to bring new, informed ideas to the table, which ultimately benefits our community.”


With her new certification, Michelle is eager to take her work to the next level. Equipped with new insights and a fresh outlook, she’s poised to drive innovation, streamline processes, and contribute to the continued success of Southlake.

