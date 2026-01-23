Regional Leaders Share Insights on Growth at Southlake Chamber Luncheon

The Southlake Chamber of Commerce kicked off the year with its January luncheon at Hooky Entertainment Southlake in Southlake Town Square, featuring a Northeast Tarrant County Economic Development Panel focused on the region’s future. Economic development leaders from across surrounding communities came together to discuss growth, emerging trends, and what long-term success could look like over the next several years.

The panel included Daniel Cortez, Director of Economic Development and Tourism for the City of Southlake; Craig Hulse, Director of Economic Development for the City of North Richland Hills; Garin Giacomarro, Director of Economic Development for the City of Grapevine; Chelea Rose, representing Community Engagement and Economic Development for the City of Colleyville; and Siale Langi, Economic Development Manager for the City of Roanoke.

Panelists shared perspectives on how cities are navigating continued growth, particularly in communities with limited room for outward expansion, and how collaboration across city lines plays a critical role in addressing shared challenges and opportunities. The discussion also touched on evolving economic drivers, including the growing influence of technology and data infrastructure, and the importance of supporting small businesses as part of a balanced local economy.

Throughout the event, the importance of people and community remained a central theme. Panelists highlighted that behind every development project, business decision, or long-term strategy are relationships, trust, and a shared commitment to serving their communities.

Southlake Director of Economic Development and Tourism Daniel Cortez emphasized the human side of economic development, stating, “The power of people is so, so important in the work that we do.”

The conversation also underscored the role of small businesses as essential drivers of local economies. Panelists discussed the need for education, engagement, and strong partnerships to help entrepreneurs navigate growth and opportunity.

When speaking about small businesses, Cortez encouraged entrepreneurs to take an active role in their success, adding, “You are going to be the most powerful advocate for your business.” Events like the Chamber luncheon continue to foster meaningful dialogue between local leaders, businesses, and the broader community. The next Chamber of Commerce Luncheon will be held February 26.