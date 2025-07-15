Remembering Commissioner Gary Fickes

The City of Southlake is mourning the loss of former Southlake Mayor and Tarrant County Commissioner Gary Fickes, a leader whose decades of public service shaped the Dallas/Fort Worth region in lasting and meaningful ways.

Commissioner Gary Fickes served the citizens of Tarrant County Precinct 3 with unwavering dedication, leadership, and integrity for 18 years. His service to Southlake began well before his time as Commissioner—he was a member of the Southlake Planning & Zoning Commission from 1986 to 1989, served on the City Council and led as Mayor from 1989 to 1996. As a founding member of the Southlake Historical Society, Commissioner Fickes dedicated more than 35 years to civic involvement, helping improve the quality of life for countless residents across the region.

“Throughout his career, Commissioner Fickes championed projects that enhanced infrastructure, strengthened public safety, and supported community development,” said Southlake Mayor Shawn McCaskill. “His visionary leadership played a vital role in shaping the region’s growth and prosperity—from major transportation improvements like the SH 114 Texas Turnaround to economic development and advancements in patient health care. He once said that being Mayor of Southlake was the best job you could have—and it’s clear he meant it. His impact will be felt for generations.”

He was a tireless advocate for regional collaboration, working alongside fellow commissioners, city leaders, and community stakeholders to ensure Tarrant County remained vibrant and thriving for future generations.

Known for his strong commitment to fiscal responsibility, Commissioner Fickes worked to ensure that taxpayer resources were used wisely and efficiently, setting a high standard for public service.

In recognition of his extraordinary service, the Southlake City Council declared November 18, 2024, as Commissioner Gary Fickes Day, honoring a legacy defined by commitment, compassion, and lasting impact.

“As we reflect on Commissioner Fickes’ life and contributions, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and all who had the honor of working alongside him,” said Southlake Mayor Shawn McCaskill. “His legacy will live on in the roads we travel, the community we’ve built, and the values that continue to guide us.”

A memorial service honoring Commissioner Gary Fickes will be held on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at the Hurst Conference Center.