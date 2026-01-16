A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
Map view of Park Village shopping area in Southlake, Texas, showing building layouts, parking lots, roads, and surrounding streets including East Southlake Boulevard and Kimball Avenue. Key locations and shop names are labeled.
Streets & Roads
|
Jan 16, 2026

Restriping work on Zena Rucker and Tower

Beginning January 20, 2026

City crews will restripe Zena Rucker Road and Tower Boulevard near the Park Village shopping center. Work will occur on Zena Rucker from Carroll Avenue to the Tower roundabout, and on Tower Boulevard from the roundabout to FM 1709. Crews will work between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and the project is expected to be completed by January 21, weather permitting. Some lane closures are anticipated during the project, with traffic control measures in place to guide drivers. Thank you for your patience as our team works to improve lane visibility in this area.

Graphic titled "Orange Barrel Alert" announces road striping on January 20–21, 2026, from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. near Zena Rucker Rd. and Tower Blvd., with a map showing affected roads outlined in pink.

Share