Restriping work on Zena Rucker and Tower

City crews will restripe Zena Rucker Road and Tower Boulevard near the Park Village shopping center. Work will occur on Zena Rucker from Carroll Avenue to the Tower roundabout, and on Tower Boulevard from the roundabout to FM 1709. Crews will work between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and the project is expected to be completed by January 21, weather permitting. Some lane closures are anticipated during the project, with traffic control measures in place to guide drivers. Thank you for your patience as our team works to improve lane visibility in this area.