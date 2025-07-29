Road Improvements Coming to W. Bob Jones

Starting August 4, crews will begin reconstructing the W. Bob Jones from the curve at T.W. King to North White Chapel Boulevard to improve durability and provide a smoother ride for everyone who travels through the area. Our crews will be closely monitoring traffic flow, especially during school pickup and drop-off at the Clariden School, and will adjust work hours if needed. Thank you for your patience as we work to improve this important roadway.

Here’s what to expect:

-Work will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with traffic control in place to maintain safe travel.

-Weather permitting, the project will wrap up by September 2.