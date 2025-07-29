A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
A quiet, two-lane road lined with green trees on both sides. Street signs read "S White Chapel Rd" and "S Bob Jones" A red car is visible in the distance, and a stop sign is at the corner.
Jul 29, 2025

Road Improvements Coming to W. Bob Jones

Please see the information below regarding upcoming roadwork.

Starting August 4, crews will begin reconstructing the W. Bob Jones from the curve at T.W. King to North White Chapel Boulevard to improve durability and provide a smoother ride for everyone who travels through the area. Our crews will be closely monitoring traffic flow, especially during school pickup and drop-off at the Clariden School, and will adjust work hours if needed. Thank you for your patience as we work to improve this important roadway.

A notice for road improvements on W. Bob Jones, August 4–September 2, 2025, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with a highlighted map section and a compass rose on the lower left corner.

Here’s what to expect:

-Work will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with traffic control in place to maintain safe travel.

-Weather permitting, the project will wrap up by September 2.

A quiet, empty road runs beside trees and utility poles. A street sign at the intersection reads "S WHITE CHAPEL RD" and "W BOB JONES ST." The sky is clear, and a single car is seen in the distance.

