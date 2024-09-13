September 13, 2024

Road Repair Within Shadow Creek Estates

Please see the information below regarding upcoming roadwork on Shadow Creek Court.

Heads up, Shadow Creek Estates residents! The City Streets Division will conduct road repairs on Shadow Creek Court from September 16th to September 20th, weather permitting. The road will remain open for traffic, with work scheduled daily from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thank you for your patience as we work on making your ride smoother and safer.

Map of the city indicating where roadwork is occurring on Shadow Creek Court.

Image shows two women during Celebrate Southlake
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram