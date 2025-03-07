My Southlake News

March 7, 2025

Roadwork Occurring on Woodbrook Lane

Please see the information below regarding roadwork taking place near the Cross Timber Hills subdivision.

Heads up to those who live in the Cross Timber Hills subdivision! Road construction will take place along the entire length of Woodbrook Lane, from Lakeview Drive to N. Peytonville Avenue, starting March 10. Crews will work Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with some Saturdays as needed to stay on schedule. The project is expected to take about a month, though the timeline may change depending on weather conditions. Residents will still be able to drive the full length of the road, with traffic control provided by the contractor. Thank you for your patience as we make these improvements.

Map image titled "Orange Barrel Alert" shows a roadwork area marked in orange on Woodbrook Ln. from Lakeview Dr. to N Peytonville Ave. The alert is scheduled for March 10, 2025, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Image shows a picture of a dessert and a shopping bag with the words Southlake Open Rewards
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram