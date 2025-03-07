Roadwork Occurring on Woodbrook Lane

Heads up to those who live in the Cross Timber Hills subdivision! Road construction will take place along the entire length of Woodbrook Lane, from Lakeview Drive to N. Peytonville Avenue, starting March 10. Crews will work Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with some Saturdays as needed to stay on schedule. The project is expected to take about a month, though the timeline may change depending on weather conditions. Residents will still be able to drive the full length of the road, with traffic control provided by the contractor. Thank you for your patience as we make these improvements.