Rolling Out the Red Carpet: Send Southlake’s Own Miss Texas to the Miss America Competition!

Southlake, it’s time to roll out the red carpet for one of our very own! Annette Addo-Yobo, former Miss Southlake, made history when she was crowned Miss Texas in June of this year. Not only is she the first immigrant-born and first Ghanaian to earn this title, but she’s also a shining example of determination and grace.



Now, Annette is heading to the Miss America stage on January 5, 2025, and we couldn’t be prouder! Let’s come together to send her off in style with a celebration fit for a queen.



Join us on December 6th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Southlake Town Hall Foyer as we celebrate Annette’s success and wish her good luck as she takes on her biggest stage yet.



Let’s give Annette the send-off she deserves and show the world what Southlake pride looks like! Mark your calendars and be part of this unforgettable evening as we cheer on our hometown queen on her journey to Miss America. See you there!