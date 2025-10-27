Rooted in Southlake: Celebrating Texas Arbor Day and Our Trees

In honor of Texas Arbor Day on Friday, November 7, the City of Southlake is highlighting the vital role trees play in the community and the work that goes into preserving them. In this episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill meets with the City’s Landscape Administrator Keith Martin to discuss how Southlake manages its community forest, from reviewing new development projects to planting new trees in public spaces. The discussion also explores how careful planning and ongoing care help Southlake’s trees thrive, shaping a greener, healthier community for the future.

Through thoughtful planning and care, Southlake’s trees continue to enhance the beauty, sustainability, and character of the City. Every tree tells a story, and Southlake’s commitment ensures that story will grow for generations to come.



