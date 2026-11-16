On Wednesday, November 18, a contractor for the West Continental Boulevard Intersection Improvements Project, will conduct utility work on S. Peytonville Avenue, extending approximately 100 feet north of the intersection with W. Continental Boulevard. Work is expected to be completed by Thursday, November 19, weather permitting.

Work will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. During this time, the northbound lane of S. Peytonville Avenue will be closed, and flaggers will be in place to safely direct traffic through the work zone.

Thank you for your patience as this work is completed.

For more information about the West Continental Boulevard Intersection Improvements Project, visit:

https://www.cityofsouthlake.com/4260/West-Continental-Blvd-Intersection-Impro