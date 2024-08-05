Sam Watson climbs his way to the 2024 Paris Olympics

Sam Watson is not just any Olympian; He is currently the fastest Speed Climber in the world with a record of 4.798 seconds.

Sam fell in love with climbing at a young age and won third place at the Youth National Championship. He eventually competed in his first international competition, where he won a silver medal. After qualifying for the Adult National Team, Sam worked his way up to winning the 2023 Pan American Games, earning him a spot at the Olympic Games at just 17 years old. Sam successfully balanced school and climbing competitions while attending Carroll High School by keeping his teachers and counselors informed about his training and competition schedule.

It wasn't until Sam arrived home after winning the Pan American Games that he truly realized he was not only the world's fastest speed climber, but also an Olympic athlete. With the help of his supporters, Sam feels ready to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

"I definitely have the confidence that I can win,” Sam said. “But at the same time, I do respect the other athletes that I'm competing with and I know that they believe that they can also win."

To hear Mayor McCaskill and Sam Watson discuss the journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics, click the link below: