Save the Date: Celebrate Southlake’s Birthday Bash Promises a Day of Fun 

Get ready for Southlake’s Birthday Bash, a fusion of community and culture! Whether you’re a longtime resident or new to our community, Celebrate Southlake is the perfect opportunity to connect with neighbors, discover local talents, and celebrate everything that makes Southlake extraordinary! This year, we are commemorating our city’s 68th birthday with a day of cultural performances, dazzling entertainment, delicious food, and much more. We hope you will join us for this exciting community event!

Save the date for September 7th from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Town Square and let’s make this year’s Celebrate Southlake the best one yet!