Scheduled Roadway and Water Valve Repair Work in Southlake

To support safe and reliable infrastructure in Southlake, the City is preparing for scheduled roadway and water valve repair work in two areas of the community this week. Drivers are encouraged to use caution and allow for minor delays near each work area.

Water Valve Repair on N. White Chapel Blvd

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2026, through Thursday, March 19, 2026, weather permitting, water crews will be conducting a water valve repair at 3901 N White Chapel Blvd.

Work will take place daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the northbound lane. During this time, northbound traffic will be shifted into the turn lane for The Clariden School. Signs and traffic delineators will be in place to help direct traffic safely through the area. Drivers are encouraged to use caution and expect minor delays.

Road Maintenance Near Randol Mill Ave and Our Ln

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2026, weather permitting, Public Works crews will perform road maintenance near Randol Mill Ave and Our Ln on the north side of town. Work will take place daily from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is expected to be completed by Friday, March 20.

During work hours, traffic will be reduced to one lane, and flaggers will be present as needed to safely direct vehicles through the work zone. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling in the area.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation as this work is completed.