Season Magic, Crafted With Care

For nearly two decades, The Christmas Shoppe has welcomed Southlake and surrounding communities through its doors – doors that so aptly pronounce “Joy” as you enter. For a place where creativity and personal touches come together in every garland, wreath, and ornament, “joy” isn’t just another festivity; it’s a mission.

Inside the shop, you’ll find a wide array of décor and gift-ready treasures: custom home décor for holidays, uniquely styled garlands and wreaths, festive arrangements, and ornaments that mark life’s special moments – from “First Christmas” keepsakes to family heirlooms.

For owner Becca Anderson, Christmas has always been about more than decorations – it’s about joy. “Growing up, mom would decorate thirteen Christmas trees in our home. She just… loved to decorate,” she recalls. When her children grew up and she became an empty nester, she wanted to share that same joy with the wider community. “She said, ‘What can I do to bring some joy to the community?’ And she just knew – ‘I’m gonna open a Christmas shop!’.”

Every detail in the shop is designed with care. Inside, visitors find more than just ornamentation – they find custom experiences. “If you come into our store and you need us to make a mantel for your living room, that’s going to be created in-store,” Anderson says. “It’s not something you’ll see in your neighbor’s house. Everything here is custom for you and your family.”

From personalized decorations to thoughtful service, the shop has become a place where holiday traditions are crafted, memories are made, and joy is the centerpiece of every visit. The Christmas Shoppe opens every year after Labor Day and runs until December 26th, so make sure to stop by to explore their latest collections, consult with their décor team, and find something that makes your home (or someone else’s) shine. Then follow them on social media and visit their website to see what’s new – and how you can bring a little joy back home.

Follow their socials @joyfulchristmasshoppe