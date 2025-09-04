September Shines with APEX Arts League Events

Two incredible art events are coming to Southlake in September, courtesy of APEX Arts League! Whether you’re drawn to the beauty of cinema or the power of photography, these events offer something truly inspiring for every art enthusiast.

Cinema D’Arte: Michelangelo Love and Death

Thursday, September 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Marq

Learn more about one of history’s greatest artists during a special screening of Michelangelo Love and Death. This captivating film dives into the genius, struggles, and lasting impact of this Renaissance master.

Art Reception: Spirit of Oaxaca Featuring Greg Davis

Sunday, September 14 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Southlake Town Hall

Experience the vivid storytelling of National Geographic–published photographer Greg Davis in his exhibition, Spirit of Oaxaca. This reception invites the community to connect with both the art and the artist in an intimate setting.

From Michelangelo’s timeless genius to the culture of Oaxaca, APEX Arts League is bringing the world of art closer to Southlake this September. Don’t miss your chance to be inspired, learn, and celebrate creativity right here in your own community.

You can learn more about these events and more at the APEX Arts League website.