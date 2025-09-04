A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
A woman with Day of the Dead face paint and gold jewelry appears beside a marble statue, with text reading "APEX arts league" and "Events in September.
City
|
Sep 4, 2025

September Shines with APEX Arts League Events

Check out the exciting lineup of events taking place in September!

Two incredible art events are coming to Southlake in September, courtesy of APEX Arts League! Whether you’re drawn to the beauty of cinema or the power of photography, these events offer something truly inspiring for every art enthusiast.

Cinema D’Arte: Michelangelo Love and Death

Thursday, September 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Marq

Learn more about one of history’s greatest artists during a special screening of Michelangelo Love and Death. This captivating film dives into the genius, struggles, and lasting impact of this Renaissance master.

Art Reception: Spirit of Oaxaca Featuring Greg Davis

Sunday, September 14 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Southlake Town Hall

Experience the vivid storytelling of National Geographic–published photographer Greg Davis in his exhibition, Spirit of Oaxaca. This reception invites the community to connect with both the art and the artist in an intimate setting.

From Michelangelo’s timeless genius to the culture of Oaxaca, APEX Arts League is bringing the world of art closer to Southlake this September. Don’t miss your chance to be inspired, learn, and celebrate creativity right here in your own community.

You can learn more about these events and more at the APEX Arts League website.

Share

Banner for "Celebrate Southlake" featuring two women in cowboy hats dancing, with event details: "Southlake’s Birthday Bash! September 6 • 2–7PM, Southlake Town Square," on a green background.