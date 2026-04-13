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Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
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Mayor Shawn McCaskill and Mike Lafavers stand inside a BBQ restaurant; one is dressed casually and smiling, while the other wears sunglasses, a hat, and denim, holding a framed certificate. The counter and menu boards are visible in the background.
City
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Apr 13, 2026

Serving Tradition: Feedstore BBQ & More Celebrates 25 Years in Southlake

Feedstore BBQ & More marks 25 years of serving the community as Southlake celebrates its 70th birthday.

Feedstore BBQ & More is celebrating 25 years of serving the Southlake community, coinciding with the City’s 70th birthday milestone. Featured in this week’s SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill visits the longtime local favorite to reflect on its history and impact. What began as a small-town feed store has grown into a beloved gathering place known for its barbecue and community involvement. The episode also highlights a full-circle moment, as Feedstore BBQ & More was the setting for the very first SLK City Spotlight. In addition to its rich history, the restaurant has remained an active partner in City events and employee celebrations throughout the years.

Tune in to the full episode to see Mayor Shawn McCaskill step into the kitchen to help prepare some of Feedstore’s signature dishes, adding a hands-on element to the celebration.

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Banner for “Art in the Square” at Southlake Town Square, featuring a highland cow on the left and event dates, April 24–26, with the website ArtintheSquare.com on the right.