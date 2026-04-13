Serving Tradition: Feedstore BBQ & More Celebrates 25 Years in Southlake

Feedstore BBQ & More is celebrating 25 years of serving the Southlake community, coinciding with the City’s 70th birthday milestone. Featured in this week’s SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill visits the longtime local favorite to reflect on its history and impact. What began as a small-town feed store has grown into a beloved gathering place known for its barbecue and community involvement. The episode also highlights a full-circle moment, as Feedstore BBQ & More was the setting for the very first SLK City Spotlight. In addition to its rich history, the restaurant has remained an active partner in City events and employee celebrations throughout the years.

Tune in to the full episode to see Mayor Shawn McCaskill step into the kitchen to help prepare some of Feedstore’s signature dishes, adding a hands-on element to the celebration.