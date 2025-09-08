A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Three men stand smiling indoors in front of a wall with Southlake-themed images, including a water tower and football field. The City Spotlight SLK logo is in the bottom left corner.
Sep 8, 2025

Serving Up a Slice of Southlake at Armend’s Pizza & Pasta

Pizza is on the agenda in this episode of SLK City Spotlight.

Southlake’s award-winning Italian spot became the backdrop for the latest episode of SLK City Spotlight. Mayor McCaskill and Councilmember Reynolds joined Armend Seji, owner of Armend’s Italian Restaurant, to roll dough, make pizza, and hear the story behind the beloved Southlake eatery.

Since opening its doors in 1998, Armend’s has been a community favorite, known for authentic flavors and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. The episode also highlights a big honor for Armend’s — being named the Best Italian Restaurant in town.

Between laughter, cooking, and conversation, the visit was a celebration of food and community. It’s a slice of Southlake pride served straight from the heart of E. Southlake Boulevard.

