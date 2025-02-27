My Southlake News

February 27, 2025

Sewer Manhole Repairs near Continental Blvd and Dominion Dr

Please see the information below regarding an upcoming road closure.

UPDATE 2/27/2025 4:30 p.m.: The schedule for this work has changed. It will now take place on Friday, February 28 and Monday, March 3:

Heads up, Southlake! Starting today through March 1, a contractor will be conducting sewer manhole repairs requiring a temporary closure of access to Continental Boulevard from Dominion Drive. This closure will be in effect daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with the road reopening after work hours. While closed, detour signs will direct traffic back to Continental Boulevard via Lilac Street. Please note that dates are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Thank you for your patience as contractors complete this necessary work.

Map detailing sewer manhole repairs on Dominion Dr. near Continental Blvd. intersection. Includes dates: February 28 and March 3, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Features road closure icons and construction signs.

Image features a joyful bride surrounded by her bridesmaids

Related News

Protect: Police
February 25, 2025
Southlake Officers Graduate from ILEA Academy
City
February 17, 2025
SLK City Spotlight – CWD Household Hazardous Waste Kit
Select: Business
January 10, 2025
Say Cheese! Meet Hinkle Family Dental
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram