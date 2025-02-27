Sewer Manhole Repairs near Continental Blvd and Dominion Dr

UPDATE 2/27/2025 4:30 p.m.: The schedule for this work has changed. It will now take place on Friday, February 28 and Monday, March 3:

Heads up, Southlake! Starting today through March 1, a contractor will be conducting sewer manhole repairs requiring a temporary closure of access to Continental Boulevard from Dominion Drive. This closure will be in effect daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with the road reopening after work hours. While closed, detour signs will direct traffic back to Continental Boulevard via Lilac Street. Please note that dates are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Thank you for your patience as contractors complete this necessary work.