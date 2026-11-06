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Streets & Roads
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Nov 6, 2026

Sewer Repairs Scheduled Near 616 Shady Lane

Beginning Monday, November 9

Beginning Monday, November 9, Public Works will conduct sewer repairs near 616 Shady Lane. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, November 13, with daily work hours from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

During this time, the southbound lane of Shady Lane will be periodically closed. Traffic control measures, including flaggers, will be in place to safely direct vehicles through the work area.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the work zone.

We appreciate your patience as crews complete these repairs.

Orange Barrel Alert notice for sewer repair near 616 Shady Ln. from November 9-13, 2026, between 7:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., shown with a map of the area.

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Event flyer for “Home for the Holidays” in Southlake on Saturday, November 21 from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m., featuring a Christmas tree, holiday lights, and people celebrating.