Shady Oaks and N. Carroll Avenue Road Improvements Coming Soon

We’re gearing up for important road improvements on Shady Oaks Drive and N. Carroll Avenue starting the week of July 7. These projects aim to enhance safety and make your daily commute smoother. Read on for details and what to expect.

Shady Oaks:

We’ve heard your concerns about potholes on Shady Oaks Drive! Starting the week of July 7, crews will begin rebuilding the road between Sherwood Drive and W. Highland Street to make your next ride smoother. Work is expected to finish by July 18, weather permitting, with work hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic control will be on site to help keep everyone safe and moving. Thank you for helping us improve our roads!

Lane Closures on N. Carroll Avenue

Work begins the week of July 7 on Phase One of the Carroll Avenue Mobility Improvements Project— part of a larger effort to make your drive safer and smoother along this busy corridor. This phase will focus on the intersection of FM 1709 and Carroll Avenue, including nearby Main Street. Crews will extend the median to make turns onto Main Street from southbound Carroll Avenue easier and safer, and widen turn lanes for improved access to FM 1709.

You may see lane closures near the FM 1709 and Carroll Avenue intersection during this phase, which is expected to take about a month, weather permitting. Signage will be in place to help guide you through the area, and crews will complete this phase before moving on to the next.

We know roadwork can be frustrating, and we appreciate your patience as we make these important upgrades. For more details, visit the project webpage.