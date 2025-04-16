Shannon Langford Brings Decades of Experience to Southlake as New Fire Chief

Chief Langford was confirmed by the City Council on April 15. He is set to begin his tenure on May 5, bringing over 32 years of experience in fire and emergency medical services to the Southlake community. Throughout his distinguished career, Chief Langford has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to servant leadership, operational excellence, and community engagement. His extensive background includes building high-performing teams, developing innovative training programs such as advanced medical and fire tactical simulations, and leading mental health and peer support initiatives to support first responders. Chief Langford holds a Master of Science in Management from Texas A&M University-Commerce and has completed the Fire Service Chief Executive Officer program at Texas A&M University's Texas Engineering Extension Service (TEEX). "Chief Langford brings a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience that will serve our community well. His depth of expertise in fire service operations, training, and team development—combined with his servant leadership approach—positions him to lead with both competence and heart. We’re confident he will build on our department’s strong foundation and continue to elevate the level of service we provide to Southlake residents.” City Manager Alison Ortowski Chief Langford is eager to begin his new role and engage with the Southlake community. Opportunities to meet and welcome him will be announced in the coming weeks. Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Chief Langford as we continue our mission of delivering world-class public safety services to Southlake.