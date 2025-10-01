A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Graphic with the text "Citizen Satisfaction Survey" and "Take the Survey Today!" overlaid on a blurred outdoor background featuring trees and a statue.
Oct 1, 2025

Shape the Future of Southlake: Take the 2025 Citizen Satisfaction Survey Today!

Your city, your voice. Share your thoughts in the 2025 Citizen Satisfaction Survey.

Southlake residents can directly shape the future of the city by taking the 2025 Citizen Satisfaction Survey, open through November 3!

Conducted every two years, this survey is one of the most important tools the City uses to hear from you. It asks for your opinions on the issues that matter most — including mobility and infrastructure, safety and security, quality of life, parks and community events, service delivery, and more.

Your feedback isn’t just collected — it’s put to work. Every response helps the City identify areas for improvement, adjust work plans, and focus on what’s most important to you.

By taking some time to share your thoughts, you’re helping city leaders prioritize initiatives, enhance programs that are working well, and plan future services to make Southlake an even better place to live, work, and play.

Make your voice count—complete the 2025 Citizen Satisfaction Survey today!

Want to learn more about the survey ? Check out this episode of Southlake City Spotlight:

Banner for a Citizen Satisfaction Survey, showing city workers installing a street sign and a firefighter talking with a child. Text reads: "Citizen Satisfaction Survey, October 1 - November 3. We want to hear from you!.