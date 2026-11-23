Whether you’re walking a neighborhood trail, enjoying an afternoon at the park, or spending time outdoors with your family, Southlake’s parks are an important part of what makes our community special. Now, residents have an opportunity to help shape their future.



The Parks Master Plan Survey is open now through Wednesday, January 6, 2027, at SLKParkSurvey.com. The survey takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete.

Responses will help shape the City’s new Parks, Recreation & Open Space (PROS) Master Plan. The plan will set the policies that guide how Southlake maintains its park system, reinvests in aging amenities, and plans for the future as Southlake approaches buildout.



Why Your Input Matters

Southlake’s Premier Park system includes more than 1,100 acres of City parkland across 35 parks. With a special emphasis on prioritizing how to invest in and maintain the system, the new plan will help the City decide how to balance caring for existing parks with new demands.

This survey goes deeper than the City’s Citizen Satisfaction Survey. Rather than measuring overall satisfaction, it asks residents about the priorities and tradeoffs behind future decisions. Questions cover which park investments matter most, how parks should be maintained, how natural areas should be managed, which trail improvements matter most, and how the City should approach partnerships and investments as Southlake nears buildout.

“Every response helps us build a plan that reflects what Southlake residents truly value. Whether you visit a park every day or only a few times a year, the feedback is essential to shaping the policies that will guide our parks for the next several years,” said Director of Economic Development and Tourism Daniel Cortez, who is leading the development of the PROS Master Plan.

Built With the Parks & Recreation Board

City staff developed the survey in collaboration with the Parks & Recreation Board, which reviewed the questions at its November meeting. The Board’s feedback was used to refine and simplify the final survey.

Each question ties to a specific part of the master plan and is grounded in professional best practices. These include national accreditation standards for park and recreation agencies, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department master plan guidelines, and best practices in planning and finance from the American Planning Association and the Government Finance Officers Association. Following these standards helps ensure the results can be put to direct use in the plan’s policies and supports the City’s competitiveness for state park grants.

One of Several Ways to Get Involved

Your perspective matters. Your feedback can help guide decisions about how the City maintains and improves these important community spaces.

Take the survey at SLKParkSurvey.com by January 6, 2027. It takes approximately 10–15 minutes to complete.

To take the Parks Master Plan Survey, visit SlkParkSurvey.com. To learn more about the PROS Master Plan, find the Comprehensive Plan Feedback Form, and follow the City’s comprehensive planning efforts, visit the Southlake Comprehensive Planning webpage.