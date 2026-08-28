Sir Sweeney Puts a Modern Spin on a Classic Tradition

There was a time when a trip to the barbershop meant more than getting a haircut. It was a familiar place to stop in, catch up, and spend a little time with people you knew. At Sir Sweeney Barbershop & Lounge, co-founder Jeff Adams is bringing some of that tradition back – reimagined for the way people live today.

Sir Sweeney recently opened its second location in Southlake after nearly three years in Dallas’ Victory Park. The concept starts with the essentials – a good haircut, a close shave, and a barber you know and trust – but expands the traditional barbershop experience with additional grooming services and a lounge designed to be genuinely useful.

“Fifty years ago, barbershops really were a social hub in a community,” Adams says. Rather than simply recreating that old-fashioned experience, Sir Sweeney gives customers new reasons to make the barbershop part of their routine.

The shop’s lounge offers premium coffee, cold-pressed juices, comfortable seating, and a quiet environment where members can work, meet a friend, or simply stop in during their day.

“We wanted our lounge not to just be a waiting area,” Adams says, “but a place that you could come in and use for another purpose.”

Sir Sweeney also broadens the traditional grooming menu with skincare facials, scalp treatments, waxing, grey blending, hair color, and other services. Adams says the goal is to make a wider range of grooming and self-care services more approachable for men while maintaining the familiar relationship between a client and their barber.

Southlake felt like a natural fit for that concept, but Adams says the welcome the business received after arriving made an equally strong impression.

“I was surprised that Southlake had such a small community feel,” Adams says. “It did feel like everybody knew each other or could introduce you and were genuinely excited for your business to open.”

That sense of connection mirrors what Sir Sweeney hopes to create inside its own doors: a place where clients know their barber, recognize familiar faces, and feel comfortable making the shop part of their routine.

For those looking to make Sir Sweeney an even more regular part of that routine, the Sweeney Club offers an unlimited membership designed to go beyond recurring haircuts. The capped unlimited membership includes access to the lounge and its beverages as well as the shop’s broader menu of grooming services – not simply recurring haircuts. Adams says the intention is for members to explore those services, find a grooming routine that works for them, and actually use the space regularly.

“We really want you to get the most out of your grooming experience,” Adams says.

It’s a modern approach built around a traditional idea – a great barbershop should be somewhere you’re happy to come back to.

Sir Sweeney Barbershop & Lounge is located at 2315 E. Southlake Boulevard, Suite 110. Learn more at sirsweeney.com.