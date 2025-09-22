A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
Aerial view of a green park with a pond, winding pathways, trees, and a large pavilion. The text "City Spotlight SLK" is overlaid on the lower right corner.
City
|
Sep 22, 2025

SLK City Spotlight – 2025 Citizen Satisfaction Survey

Make Your Mark

What do you love about living in Southlake? Where do we have opportunities to grow? Now’s your chance to tell us!

In this week’s SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill, Mayor Pro Tem Randy Williamson, and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Talley share why the Citizen Satisfaction Survey matters and how your feedback helps guide the future of our community.

Your voice shapes our priorities, highlights what’s working, and shows us where to focus next. Watch the full episode to learn more about the survey and how your input makes a difference.

