February 10, 2025

SLK City Spotlight – A Day in the Life of SRO Kim Smith

Spend a day with School Resource Officer Kim Smith and see how she keeps students safe and connected. Watch now!

School Resource “Officer Kim Smith” does more than ensure safety at Walnut Grove Elementary School – she builds trust, mentors students, and creates a welcoming environment. Check out this week’s SLK City Spotlight to see Officer Kim connect with students, support teachers, and make a lasting impact.

Click the link below to see her impact firsthand:

