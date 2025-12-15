SLK City Spotlight: A Holiday Ride Through Southlake

Southlake’s holiday spirit takes center stage in the latest episode of SLK City Spotlight. In this feature, Mayor Shawn McCaskill joins Ken and Anne Murray of Olde Tyme Carriage Company for a festive ride through Town Square. Anne Murray reflects on how the area has transformed over the past 27 years, offering a unique look at Southlake’s growth and holiday traditions.

Viewers also meet Dolly, a rare American Cream Draft horse and a beloved part of the carriage-ride experience. This seasonal tradition continues to be a favorite for families, residents, and visitors alike. To reserve a carriage ride or learn more, visit SouthlakeHomeForTheHolidays.com—and don’t forget to plan your trip to Holiday of Lights at McPherson Park to round out your holiday celebrations.



To see the full episode, please click the link below: