Ken Murray and Mayor Shawn McCaskill ride in a festive horse-drawn carriage decorated with garlands. One man wears a cowboy hat and plaid shirt, the other a red jacket. A Christmas tree and buildings are visible in the background.
Dec 15, 2025

SLK City Spotlight: A Holiday Ride Through Southlake

Mayor Shawn McCaskill highlights the city’s holiday traditions through a festive carriage ride with Olde Tyme Carriage Company and a look at the magic behind this longtime seasonal favorite.

Southlake’s holiday spirit takes center stage in the latest episode of SLK City Spotlight. In this feature, Mayor Shawn McCaskill joins Ken and Anne Murray of Olde Tyme Carriage Company for a festive ride through Town Square. Anne Murray reflects on how the area has transformed over the past 27 years, offering a unique look at Southlake’s growth and holiday traditions.

Viewers also meet Dolly, a rare American Cream Draft horse and a beloved part of the carriage-ride experience. This seasonal tradition continues to be a favorite for families, residents, and visitors alike. To reserve a carriage ride or learn more, visit SouthlakeHomeForTheHolidays.com—and don’t forget to plan your trip to Holiday of Lights at McPherson Park to round out your holiday celebrations.


To see the full episode, please click the link below:

