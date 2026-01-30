SLK City Spotlight — A Week of Winter Weather

When winter weather moved into Southlake, City teams moved into action. This special edition of Southlake City Spotlight takes viewers behind the scenes of the coordination, communication, and teamwork that unfolded throughout the January winter storm. As conditions changed, departments across the City worked in real time to treat roadways, support residents, and keep essential services operating safely and reliably.

The video highlights how Public Works, Police, Fire, and other City teams stayed focused on safety and service—responding to weather impacts as they happened, sharing timely updates with the community, and checking on neighbors during prolonged freezing conditions.

Watch the special edition of Southlake City Spotlight below to see how Southlake comes together during severe weather—and how Protect Southlake is put into action when it matters most.