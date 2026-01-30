A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
Aerial view of a snow-covered Southlake Town Square with buildings, roads, and trees blanketed in white. The landscape appears calm and quiet, and the streets are lined with snow. The SLK logo is visible in the bottom right corner.
City
|
Jan 30, 2026

SLK City Spotlight — A Week of Winter Weather

A Look at Southlake’s Winter Storm Response in Action

When winter weather moved into Southlake, City teams moved into action. This special edition of Southlake City Spotlight takes viewers behind the scenes of the coordination, communication, and teamwork that unfolded throughout the January winter storm. As conditions changed, departments across the City worked in real time to treat roadways, support residents, and keep essential services operating safely and reliably.

The video highlights how Public Works, Police, Fire, and other City teams stayed focused on safety and service—responding to weather impacts as they happened, sharing timely updates with the community, and checking on neighbors during prolonged freezing conditions.

Watch the special edition of Southlake City Spotlight below to see how Southlake comes together during severe weather—and how Protect Southlake is put into action when it matters most.

Share